Could Tansey Elementary be phased out for pre-K space? School officials consider the idea.

FALL RIVER — Two weeks after parents and staff flooded a School Committee meeting in a dramatic show of support for Tansey Elementary School, the school board’s Special/Alternative Education & Early Education Subcommittee again discussed the possibility of making Tansey a pre-K facility.

This time, board members at their Monday meeting focused discussion on hypothetically phasing out Tansey as an elementary school one year at a time.

“That's a five-year plan, that every child that's at the Tansey school will be able to graduate from Tansey,” said School Committee member Kevin Aguiar.

On March 11, the full School Committee tabled discussion on this matter. The subcommittee did not move to send any new plans regarding Tansey to full committee, but discussed possibilities only.

James Tansey Elementary School is on Ray Street in Fall River.

School administrators: Fall River needs more pre-K space

Superintendent Maria Pontes told the board that expanding Fall River’s pre-K classroom space isn’t about creating universal pre-K.

“We're talking about compliance,” Pontes said. "We need space for students who, when a student has disabilities, at age 3, they become ours. If they need services, they become ours. We have an obligation to provide services to them through pre-K.”

The board was told that to remain compliant with pre-K services, the district will probably need another classroom by this time next year, and about another classroom per year over the next few years.

According to figures from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Fall River has more than 400 pre-K students in the current school year, in classrooms throughout the city — and the city’s pre-K space has been expanding.

'Parent voices are important': Over 200 people fill school board meeting to support Tansey

Parents and students protest a plan to convert Tansey Elementary School into a pre-K school at the corner of President Avenue and Elsbree Street in Fall River Monday, March 11 2024.

Why they're looking at Tansey for pre-K classrooms

Earlier discussion noted that Tansey — a small, one-story building on Ray Street — is uniquely suited for pre-K students. Safety guidelines suggest that students that age should be kept on the ground floor and minimize any use of stairs in case of an evacuation.

A proposal put on the School Committee agenda on March 11 to discuss closing Tansey and moving its students one-third of a mile south to nearby Spencer Borden Elementary School drew more than 200 attendees. Over 40 of them spoke during citizens input, many through tears, about the sense of community at Tansey and its status as a small, high-performing school; many parents said they didn’t want their children uprooted.

During the subcommittee meeting, School Committee member Shelli Pereira said she preferred the district not rely on renting classroom space and being at the whim of landlords, and instead use its current space effectively.

She added that she respected the passion parents showed in advocating for their kids.

“I think it's important to try to keep that school together, but I don't think it means the walls of the school," she said. “I think it means the feeling inside. It means the teachers, the students, that engagement. I think we need to really work hard to keep that together.”

School Committee member Thomas Khoury said he attended a Tansey Parent-Teacher Organization meeting and was amazed by their unity, saying that that kind of advocacy is a model.

“Out of the deepest regard and concern for them, I really want to insist on keeping the teachers and the students as a community together in the best way that we can moving forward," he said.

Audience listens to speakers at the Fall River School Committee meeting Monday in opposition of a plan to move elementary school students out of Tansey Elementary School to use the building for pre-K students in the fall.

Pros and cons of a gradual phase-out for Tansey

The group discussed multiple options of a possible gradual phase-out of Tansey as a K-5 school. Not enrolling more kindergarten students would free up space for pre-K classrooms, Aguiar said.

“That would gain us two potential right off the bat next year," he said.

Pontes warned that a gradual phase-out would still mean displacing two Tansey teachers every year — breaking up the community slowly.

Pereira also suggested moving the entire team of Tansey students and teachers to the Westall School building on Maple Street, where they could remain as a unit. This would free up Tansey's single-story building for pre-K.

“We're not looking to break up a school community,” she said. “We're looking to do what's best for the entire district.”

