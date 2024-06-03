‘You could have stopped’: St. Pete police searching for hit-and-run driver

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete police are asking for help finding a dark-colored sedan, with front-end damage on the left side.

Investigators believe the car was involved in a hit-and-run that left a victim, identified as 35-year-old Derick Gamble, with life-threatening injuries.

Passenger dead, driver hospitalized after vehicle overturns in ‘serious’ crash; police investigating

“It is like a sad sick person, to hit someone and keep going, you could have stopped and checked on him, and called the paramedics anything,” a family friend said.

Lieutenant Jason Levey said Gamble was crossing Dr. Martin Luther King Street pushing a dolly.



“Unfortunately, it was a dimly lit area, so we are asking for help from the public if they saw anything or heard anything give us a call,” Levey said.

Police said Gamble was not in a crosswalk, but because the driver left the scene, this case is now a criminal investigation.

Child, 7 adults rescued off Florida coast by Coast Guard

“Stay, render aid. If you leave, you just make the situation worse. If that person would have stayed, if they were not intoxicated or under any influence, they probably would not have been at fault,” Levey added.

Gamble’s friend said he is known for his generosity and expressed heartbreak that no one stopped to help him.



“I just pray he gets justice, that all I am hoping for he gets justice, and I am praying to God he pulls through and not leave his family this soon,” Levey said.

Gamble was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.