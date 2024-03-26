Could ships be rerouted to New Jersey ports following Baltimore Key Bridge collapse?

In the wake of a devastating bridge collapse in Baltimore, shipping routes for cargo and cruise ships may undergo significant alterations, potentially rerouting vessels to ports in New Jersey.

Data from ship tracking and maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic shows at least 30 other ships had signaled their destination was Baltimore port.

At about1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a vessel leaving the Port of Baltimore struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge. A video shows the ship hitting one of the bridge's columns before part of the bridge fell onto the ship and then fully collapsed into the Patapsco River.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a massive search is underway as multiple vehicles along with contractors repairing potholes were on the bridge at the time of its collapse, as reported by USA TODAY.

Two people were rescued during the initial hours of the search.

The mayor of Baltimore, Brandon M. Scott issued an executive order Tuesday morning declaring a state of emergency for Baltimore in response to the bridge's collapse. The state of emergency went into effect at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and is set to remain in place for 30 days.

"The Executive Order mobilizes the City of Baltimore's Emergency Operations Plan to deploy emergency resources to protect the persons affected by the incident and expands the resources available to tackle the emergency situation," the press release stated.

The Port of Baltimore announced that vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore will be suspended until further notice.

Between cargo ships and cruise ships, numerous vessels sail in and out of the port each day. In the wake of this tragedy, where will they all go?

Major ports nearby

The Port of New Jersey and New York is the largest port on the East Coast and only a relatively short trip away from the Port of Baltimore, making it a viable option for the rerouting of vessels.

Other major ports along the East Coast that could potentially see rerouted ships include:

Port of Savannah

Port of Charleston

Port of Virginia

Port of Miami

Port of Boston

Cruise ships

Three major cruise lines run voyages in and out of the Port of Baltimore including Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian, all using the port for Caribbean, Canadian and other Atlantic destinations.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson gave a statement saying it is working on alternatives for its ships to travel back to.

"Our Port Logistics team is currently working on alternatives for our ongoing and upcoming sailings. We will message our guests and travel partners directly once our plans are finalized."

Royal Caribbean's, Vision of the Seas is currently on a 12-night Southern Caribbean sailing that is not due back into port until April 4.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Baltimore Key Bridge collapse could lead to ship reroutes