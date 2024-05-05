Who could replace Mike Johnson? What to know about possible House speaker successors.

WASHINGTON – The job of speaker of the House could soon be seeking candidates – again.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is vowing call up a vote this week to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

While her move is expected to fail, with House Democrats already vowing to save Johnson and stave off another extended speakership vacancy, there are still concerns among members about the chaos that could follow another ousting.

And a potential successor to Johnson remains unclear.

Greene has yet to name her favorite but said last Wednesday she thinks "we have people that are capable." Contenders could include the same lawmakers who sought the job after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was removed in October.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., delivers remarks as Republican House lawmakers gather on the Capitol steps after electing Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La. as the new Speaker of the House in Washington on Oct. 25, 2023.

Steve Scalise

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., was his party's first nominee to replace McCarthy last fall. But the Louisiana Republican withdrew from the race a day later, following skepticism that he would be able to garner enough support to win the gavel.

The No. 2 ranking House Republican, Scalise was diagnosed with a treatable form of blood cancer in August.

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) questions former special counsel Robert K. Hur as Hur testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Jim Jordan

Following Scalise's short-lived span as speaker nominee in October, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was next up for the job. But after three rounds in which Jordan failed each time to earn enough votes, the GOP ultimately decided to drop him.

Jordan has helped lead Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, alongside House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., delivers remarks as Republican House lawmakers gather on the Capitol steps after electing Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La. as the new Speaker of the House in Washington on Oct. 25, 2023.

Tom Emmer

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., put his name in the speakership race soon after Jordan's exit.

The No. 3 House Republican had an endorsement from McCarthy, who has since left Congress. But just hours after becoming the GOP's third nominee, Emmer withdrew in the face of criticism from House conservatives – and former President Donald Trump.

Emmer's step back cleared the way for Johnson's nomination and successful election.

Wildcards

If the speakership were to be rendered vacant again, the floodgates could open again and other GOP lawmakers could throw their hat in the ring alongside the three major previous speaker candidates.

Alongside Scalise, Jordan and Emmer, a handful of other GOP lawmakers sought the speakership last year as well. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., chair of the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus of House Republicans, ran thrice for speaker last year.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus and a rising star in the Republican party, could also run again for speaker after previously making a bid last year.

Other lawmakers who ran for speaker last year include Reps. Austin Scott, R-Ga., who launched a protest bid against Jordan and Gary Palmer, R-Ala., chair of the House Republican Policy Committee.

Some previously floated members who ultimately did not run last year could jump in this time around. Some Republicans raised the chair of the House Budget Committee Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, as a potential consensus candidate last year but the Texas Republican declined to run.

Chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee Tom Cole, R-Okla., considered an institutionalist on Capitol Hill and respected on both sides of the aisle, was also brought up as a candidate, but the long-serving lawmaker stayed out of the race.

But it's unclear if any of these candidates, considering how they all either failed to win last year or didn't run, could turn things around and unite a deeply fractured House Republican conference that controls the lower chamber with just a one-vote margin.

Contributing: Ken Tran, USA TODAY

