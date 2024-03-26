Could Pluto be Arizona's state planet? It's one step closer now. Here's why

After passing in the state senate, a new bill that would officially designate Pluto as Arizona's state planet is now at the will of Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Since its discovery in Flagstaff, Pluto has become Arizona's favorite dwarf planet. Long believed to be the ninth planet in our solar system, Pluto's planetary status was downgraded to a dwarf planet by the International Astronomical Union in 2006. However, this reclassification has not caused Arizona's pride in the celestial body to wane.

As it sits peacefully billions of miles away from our planet, unknowing of its local fame, Pluto may soon become a statewide icon if House Bill 2477 is signed by the governor.

What is House Bill 2477?

House Bill 2477 was introduced to the house for the first time by Rep. Justin Wilmeth, R-Phoenix, on Jan. 17 to designate Pluto as Arizona's state planet. The bill was passed in the state Senate on March 25 and was traveling to Hobbs' office for a final signature.

Proud to report my bill to make Pluto Arizona’s State Planet passed the Senate just now! Thank you, Senators! HB2477 now heads to @GovernorHobbs office where I’m hoping it’ll gain her signature! pic.twitter.com/7zgTIoe315 — AZ State Rep. Justin Wilmeth (@JustinWilmethAZ) March 25, 2024

Why Pluto?

Since the discovery of Neptune in 1846, Percival Lowell and other local astronomers theorized there could be a ninth planet, "X", which interfered with the orbit of Uranus. His work to find this mysterious body was continued at Lowell Observatory after his death in 1916,

On Feb. 18, 1930, Clyde Tombaugh, an observatory assistant, discovered "Planet X" at the Lowell observatory in Flagstaff. This has been the only discovery of a new planet made in the United States and is an important part of Arizona's astronomical history.

“The discovery of Pluto at the Lowell Observatory is a testament to our state’s scientific legacy, and by designating Pluto as our state planet, we honor the curiosity and dedication of those who have expanded our cosmic horizons,” Wilmeth said in a news release.

Does every state have its own planet?

As Arizona is the only state that has discovered a planet, it will be the only state with a designated planet.

Arizona's planet will demonstrate personality and state pride, similar to Wisconsin's waltz and Washington's oyster.

“This is not just about designating a state symbol; it’s about recognizing Arizona’s pivotalrole in advancing astronomical knowledge,” Wilmeth said in a news release.

