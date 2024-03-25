Could pickleball, basketball courts at Sheboygan's Veterans Memorial Park be ready by summer? Here's what to know.

SHEBOYGAN — New pickleball and basketball courts could be ready for play at Veterans Memorial Park this summer.

The City of Sheboygan entered into a construction agreement with Vinton Construction Company, Inc., for about $274,557 to reconstruct two tennis courts into four pickleball courts and one basketball court.

The project should be “substantially completed” by late June, according to the agreement.

The 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program allocated $570,000 for overall park improvements, $270,000 of which will be put toward the courts. The city authorized additional CIP culture and recreation funds for the remaining costs.

The project’s second phase could bring a splash pad to the park in three years.

The CIP notes there has been “demand for additional amenities” in the park, which is heavily frequented by community members.

Eight pickleball courts could also come to Kiwanis Park this summer, too, supported by Community Block Grant funds. The project costs about $314,730, the lowest bid from Buteyn-Peterson Construction Company, Inc. They will be near the baseball diamond at the park's south end that will be removed.

