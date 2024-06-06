Could Oklahoma students get credit for Satanic Temple courses? Gov. signs HB 1425

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law Wednesday that would require local school boards to create guidelines for religious classes during school hours.

What does House Bill 1425 say?

House Bill 1425, with Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook as principal author in the House, requires each school board across Oklahoma to create a policy excusing students to attend a course in religious or moral instruction taught by an independent entity off school grounds.

The measure establishes certain perimeters, such as allowing schools to excuse students from attendance for up to three class periods per week or a maximum of 125 periods per year to attend the courses. Under the bill, students would receive credit for the classes and would only be excused to take the courses only if their parents have given permission. Also, the parents or the group offering the off-site classes would be responsible for funding and students' transportation.

Satanic Temple advertises classes amid House Bill 1425 passage

Before HB 1425 was signed by Stitt, the Satanic Temple said on Facebook that its Hellion Academy of Independent Learning, like other religious instruction, could soon be available in Oklahoma.

"The Satanic Temple believes that public schools should be free from religious influence. We are, however, prepared to ensure our members' children receive the same opportunities as those participating in other religion's programs," the Satanic Temple said on Facebook. "By not vetoing HB 1425, Governor Stitt will allow the state to grant elective credit for religious and morality classes taught by The Satanic Temple, making it possible for parents to invite TST's HAIL program to their local public schools as soon as this fall."

