Could northern lights be visible again in Tampa Bay? It’s complicated, experts say.

The northern lights put on a dazzling show around the world last month. Green, pink and purple hues danced across Switzerland, Germany and Tennessee skies — and made their way to Tampa Bay.

The display was from a powerful solar storm on May 10 that caused particles from the sun to interact with Earth’s atmosphere.

The last time Florida caught a glimpse of the aurora borealis was during the great Halloween solar storm in 2003. And while the sunspot that was so active last month will be back in the same position on Thursday, experts say it could be decades before the northern lights are visible here again.

What caused the northern lights to show in Tampa Bay, and why such a long wait to see them again? Let’s break it down.

How was it possible to see the northern lights in Tampa Bay?

The northern light sightings in Tampa Bay on May 10 were a rare occurrence, according to Mike Bettwy, the operations chief for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center. They were caused by coronal mass ejections — or explosions — and other solar flares occurring with sunspots that were facing Earth.

When the particles from the explosions interacted with the gases in Earth’s atmosphere, the result was an aurora.

These solar storms reach their height halfway through the solar cycle, which is roughly an 11-year change in the sun’s sunspot activity. This cycle started in 2019, which puts us right in the middle, Bettwy said.

The May 10 storm had seven coronal mass ejections, and “pretty much all of them were Earth-directed,” Bettwy said, meaning plasma and other material coming off the sun headed toward Earth’s atmosphere.

At the prediction center, Bettwy focuses on highlighting potential negative impacts of solar storms, which includes interruptions of GPS signals, satellite navigation and aviation communications, and keeping astronauts on the International Space Station safe from radiation.

There can also be power grid issues, but “we got lucky back in May that this didn’t happen,” Bettwy said.

When could the aurora be visible again?

Don’t get your hopes up. While the sunspot that caused last month’s storm is facing Earth again, the storms are not nearly as active, Bettwy said.

Like a tornado or hurricane scale, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s geomagnetic storm scale indicates the severity of geomagnetic storms. A G1 on the scale is considered minor, while a G5 is considered extreme.

The May 10 storm was a G5. As of Tuesday, conditions were at a G1. Bettwy said the forecast for Thursday is even less than that.

“The likelihood — or maybe not even the likelihood — the frequency of occurrence down into Central Florida and certainly South Florida is probably only on the order of once every 20 to 30-plus years,” Bettwy said. “It’s a very, very rare event.”

G5 storms are rare on their own, occurring every 20 years or so, Bettwy said.

“Even with a G5, you’re not necessarily guaranteed that you would see northern lights all the way down to Florida,” Bettwy said.

Do you need eye protection when looking at the northern lights?

Unlike a solar eclipse, you don’t need eye protection to look at aurora borealis, Bettwy said.

“But it’s interesting you bring up eclipses,” he said: For those who held onto their eclipse glasses, if you put them on and looked at the sun a day or two before the May 10 storm, you’d be able to see the sunspots.

“Normally you won’t be able to see that without using a telescope or something else to magnify the sun,” Bettwy said.

Are they always green?

The northern lights range in color from green and pink to orange and purple, and it’s based on the gases that interact with the particles that come from the sun.

If the lights are lower in the atmosphere where there’s more oxygen, the colors tend toward green, versus the reds and the purples that occur at a higher latitude. When the particles interact with nitrogen, generally a blue light occurs.

If the lights do appear, here’s how to photograph them

National Geographic photographer Nori Jemil has always been “slightly obsessed” with the night sky — and particularly with auroras.

“My first photo of the northern lights was taken an hour or so north of Reykjavik, and I’ve seen them on many occasions since,” Jemil wrote in an email.

These are Jemil’s photography tips:

Go somewhere with as little light pollution as possible. (And if you need to use a flashlight, use a red light to keep your night vision intact.) “Be patient. ... The lights often appear well into the early hours,” Jemil said. Use a tripod to keep the camera as still as you can. Use a wide angle to help capture as much light activity as possible. (Pro tips: Change the aspect ratio to 16:9, shoot RAW, and turn on the timer to minimize the chances of a blurred shot.) Keep an eye on composition. Get some foreground interest, like a tree or a building, “or a friend who is able to stand still enough for the long exposure!” Jemil said. “I sometimes photograph auroras with a vertical orientation - when they shoot up into the sky from ground level it’s the only way to do them justice.” Get outside and practice on the stars. “You don’t want to be fumbling with buttons if the green lights suddenly appear,” Jemil said.

Space weather forecast resources

To keep up to date on the latest solar storms, follow spaceweather.gov, and check out NOAA’s aurora dashboard.