Could Kim really carryout his threats?

Could North Korea Really Shoot Down a U.S. F-15 or B-1 Bomber?

North Korea considers and a recent Twitter comment from President Donald Trump to effectively be a declaration of war against Pyongyang. As such, the Kim regime says that it will retaliate—potentially even engaging U.S. Air Force bombers flying around the Korean peninsula over international waters.

“The whole world should clearly remember it was the U.S. who first declared war on our country,” North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York. “Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country.”

Ri was referring to a Trump’s tweet on September 23 where he suggested that North Korea might no longer exist in the near future. “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!” Trump said.

It is possible that Pyongyang finds recent U.S. bomber overflights near the Korean peninsula to be a prelude to a potential decapitation strike. Indeed, over the weekend, the United States flew Rockwell International B-1B Lancer strategic bombers over international waters of the east coast of North Korea.

“This is the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) any U.S. fighter or bomber aircraft have flown off North Korea’s coast in the 21st century, underscoring the seriousness with which we take the DPRK’s reckless behavior,” the Pentagon’s chief spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement. “This mission is a demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the President has many military options to defeat any threat. North Korea’s weapons program is a grave threat to the Asia-Pacific region and the entire international community. We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies.”

The State Department and the White House are adamant that Trump’s tweet was not a declaration of war. “We have not declared war on North Korea,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters earlier today. “Frankly, the suggestion of that is absurd."

Nonetheless, Trump’s statements seem to have been taken seriously in Pyongyang and there is every possibility that the Kim regime will seriously attempt to shoot down either an American bomber or potentially a reconnaissance aircraft. However, that being said, Pyongyang has limited means to do so.

The North Korean air force only has a handful of relatively modern fighters including the early versions of the Soviet Mikoyan MiG-29 Fulcrum and the MiG-23 Flogger that could threaten American warplanes. Neither are likely to be able to get close enough to a B-1B, Boeing B-52 or a Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth bomber before being unceremoniously blown out of the sky by American fighter escorts. The only chance the North Korean air force would have of successfully engaging American bombers is if by chance they caught those aircraft without U.S. or allied fighter cover.

North Korea would have a better chance at shooting down a bomber with a surface-to-air missile battery if the American aircraft were close enough. While the overwhelming majority of North Korean air defenses are older Soviet systems, Pyongyang does field some surprisingly capable indigenous weapons.

“They have a mix of old Soviet SAMs [surface-to-air missiles], including the S-75, S-125, S-200 and Kvadrat, which are likely in more or less good condition,” Vasily Kashin, a senior fellow at the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics told The National Interest earlier this year. “They used to produce the S-75 themselves—and those could have received some significant upgrades. In addition to them, since early the 2010s they are fielding an indigenous modern SAM system which is called KN-06 by South Korea and the U.S.”