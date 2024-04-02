Could you be the next $1 billion lottery winner? Here's when the next Powerball drawing is

The Powerball jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark after no one hit it in Monday's April Fools day drawing.

It's no joke either, we are seeing a second $1 billion jackpot just a week after a ticketholder in New Jersey walked away with the $1.128 billion jackpot on March 26. Now the Powerball jackpot sits at an estimated $1.09 billion after no winning ticket was sold ahead of the Monday night drawing.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $527.3 million and ranks as the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in the history of the game.

Here are the winning numbers from Monday night and when you can play next.

Powerball winning numbers for Monday, April 1

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Monday, April 1 were 19, 24, 40, 42 and 56. The Powerball was 23 and the Power Play was 2X.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

You have some time to grab a ticket. The next drawing is Wednesday, April 3.

The Powerball jackpot drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Did anyone win Powerball?

While there were no jackpot or Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners in Monday's drawing, more than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes including six that were Match 5 $1 million winners. Here's where:

Florida

Maryland (2)

Minnesota

North Carolina

Virginia

When was the last $1 billion Powerball jackpot?

The last Powerball jackpot over $1 billion was won on Oct. 11, 2023. The winning ticket was sold in California and the prize was $1.765 billion.

Has anyone in Tennessee ever won a $1 billion lottery jackpot?

Yes!

John and Lisa Robinson from Munford held one of the three winning tickets in the historic 2016 jackpot. Before the couple even confirmed the winning ticket with the Tennessee Lottery, they made their way to the 'Today' show to announce their win. John and Lisa Robinson took the lump sum in Jan. 11, 2016 − a little more than $327 million before taxes, Tennessee Lottery officials said. They received a couple of million dollars immediately and about 10 days later, they were to receive the remainder of the prize, according to a 2016 USA TODAY story.

Top 10 all time U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.1 billion, Mega Millions — March 26, 2024; New Jersey. $1.09 billion, Powerball — TBA $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California.

