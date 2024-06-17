Could MS Democratic Party have third leader in 11 months? Columbus attorney now in race

Columbus-based attorney Wilbur Colom is now running against Mississippi Democratic Party Chair Cheikh Taylor for the organization's top seat.

In an email sent to several executive committee members in May, which was provided to the Clarion Ledger, Colom said he intends to face off against Taylor on June 22 during the party's executive committee meeting at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

In that email, he outlined several of his initiatives if elected, but most notably he said his primary goal would be to fundraise for the party, increase community outreach and begin working to identify viable candidates for upcoming elections.

"Fundraising is probably the most unpleasant activity in politics, requiring enormous discipline to put in the call time to donors," Colom wrote. " There are countless reasons to procrastinate, yet I have learned the importance of pushing through and have successfully executed fundraising initiatives for many years."

Taylor, who has served as interim party chair since the executive committee voted out former chair Tyree Irving in July 2023, told the Clarion Ledger he is still seeking reelection for a full term, and he hopes to focus on bold moves for the party, but he did not give specifics.

"I am battle ready," Taylor said. "I've gone through just about every minutia of what a chairman will do, and I've had to do it in a compressed time frame of about 10 months. I'm looking forward to having four years to execute a vision that is very robust and very bold. I think it's going to shake the system up as far as how Democrats viewed around the state of Mississippi."

Taylor, a Mississippi House representative from Starkville, added that like any other election, this is a simply case of democracy playing out, and he welcomes the challenge.

Shown is Columbus Attorney Wilbur Colom. Colom is running against Mississippi Democratic Party Chair Cheikh Taylor for the party's top position.

"I welcome Mr. Colom's fundraising capabilities, and hope that he does it for the party, but all these things will be decided next week on the 22nd," Taylor said. "It is my plan is to be victorious."

If Colom is elected on June 22, he would be the party's third chair in less than a year.

In the 1980s, Colom ran for state treasurer as a GOP candidate, but he severed ties with the Republican party in the 2000s. Since then, he has gone on to work for the Democratic National Committee as a committee member and for the Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign serving on the National Finance Committee.

He has also in the past helped raise funds for several Democratic candidates in Mississippi, including Brandon Presley's gubernatorial campaign in 2023 and former District 2 Congressman Mike Espy, who lost a race against sitting Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde Smith in 2020.

On the other side, Taylor has led the party through a turbulent period following the ousting of Irving, who was removed from office after several emails were leaked to the public detailing a harsh exchange between himself and other party members over campaign donations.

Irving then sued the party to reinstate himself, citing the party for breaking some of it's own rules to vote him out. Recently, he told the Clarion Ledger he was no longer seeking the chair position.

Taylor has also worked to provide candidates for the upcoming 2024 congressional elections, and he voted in support of several Democratic initiatives in the 2024 legislative session, such as returning voting rights to disenfranchised felons and Medicaid expansion.

Executive Committee Member and House Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, said he has worked with both candidates and has a great amount of respect for them as possible leaders, which he believes will make the vote a close call. However, he said he does plan to vote for Taylor.

"I have nothing negative to say about either man," Banks said.

