It could be a moderate-vs-right-wing battle to replace McConnell as Senate GOP leader

There will be a big change on the national political scene.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced he will leave his leadership post in November. He’s had the job for 17 years.

And the 82-year-old McConnell says he won’t run for re-election.

Host Jim Niedelman brings back Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom to discuss that topic, and more.

“I think the big problem in the House is that the Republican majority is so narrow that everybody has some leverage on the House leadership,” Bloom said.

“We’re going to see some turbulence for the next nine months, similar to the House,” McNeil said.

To hear more from our panelists, click on the video.

Question of the Week

We want to hear from you, too, and that brings us to our question of the week: What do you expect to see in the U. S. Senate after Mitch McConnell leaves his Republican leadership position in November? Please share your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.