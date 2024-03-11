Could mobile driver’s licenses become permanent in California? Here’s what the DMV says

Will mobile driver’s licenses become permanent in California?

Back in September, the California Department of Motor Vehicles first launched a pilot program for Californians to show their driver’s licenses from their cellphones.

Here’s an update from the DMV on the future of mobile driver’s licenses in California:

The California DMV’s process for getting a mobile driver’s license or MDL can be completed in minutes. The app is available for iPhone and Android operating systems.

What is a mobile driver’s license?





As part of a pilot program that’s active through June 2026 from the DMV, the mobile driver’s license — also called mDL — allows drivers to keep digital versions of their license on their smartphone.

During the pilot, drivers are still required to have their physical cards accessible when it is needed, the DMV website says.

Where can the mobile driver’s license be used?

Anita Gore, a spokesperson for the DMV’s Public Affairs Office, said the mDL can be used for identify verification at select locations, such as airports.

“Currently, the mDL is accepted in California at most TSA terminals” at San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose Mineta International Airport and “many other airports across the US,” Gore wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee. “The mDL is also accepted at select retailers to purchase age-restricted products.”

As the DMV continues working with airports, retail locations, state officials and federal entities, Gore said the DMV hopes to increase the mDL’s acceptance across California.

“The DMV anticipates the mDL will be accepted at more than 20 California airports in the near future,” she wrote. “The DMV also anticipates other use cases including government services, financial institutions and law enforcement to improve access and reduce identity fraud.”

Can I still sign up to get a mobile driver’s license?

Since the pilot is in effect until June 30, 2026, Gore said California residents can still download the California DMV Wallet App mDL.

“There are currently about 325,000 Californians who have the mDL,” she wrote. “The DMV has authority to accept about 1.5 million (5% of card holders) residents into the pilot.”

Could the mDL become a permanent thing in California?

While the pilot program continues to expand, Gore said “legislative action is needed to make the mDL permanent.”

There is no set time frame on when this will happen in California.

“Expanding the number of places to accept the mDL continues to be an area of focus and DMV is focused on market adoption activities,” she wrote.

Should the mDL program become permanent, Gore said the legislature would determine if California residents would still need to use a physical driver’s license along with it.

“The DMV anticipates that in the future the mDL will be accepted by all public and private entities that require identity or age verification,” she wrote.

Have there been any issues with program thus far?

“The purpose of the pilot is to determine useability, adoption and acceptance,” she wrote.

Since the pilot’s launch, Gore said “the mDL has evolved and is being continuously updated to address customer feedback on suggested enhancements and issues.”

