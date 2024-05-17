Could Louisville’s mayor and KY Gov. Beshear be stung politically by Scheffler incident?

In our Reality Check stories, Herald-Leader journalists dig deeper into questions over facts, consequences and accountability. Read more. Story idea? hlcityregion@herald-leader.com.

Who saw this coming?

Friday morning’s arrest of the world’s top golfer entering the PGA Championship complex in Louisville is quickly becoming a potential political headache for that city’s mayor and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

A long-troubled police department, a city looking to regain its groove hosting the PGA Championship and Scottie Scheffler’s very visible arrest and questionable quick-turn release — it’s a story that’s topping digital sites Friday across the country, and even some international outlets.

It also didn’t take long for Republicans and other political observers to tie the incident to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, whose star in the party is rising after his decisive re-election bid in November over the Republican attorney general and close ally of Sen. Mitch McConnell.

That comes despite the governor having no involvement in the situation.

Also being snared in critical posts and commentary on social media is Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and the Louisville Metro Police Department’s handling of the situation, with many coming to Scheffler’s defense given reported confusion on the scene.

After allegedly attempting to drive past a police officer to get into the course after an early-morning fatal accident had stopped traffic, the world’s top golfer was taken away in handcuffs.

The officer involved in the incident was hospitalized with injuries to his wrist and knee after Scheffler’s vehicle dragged the officer to the ground, according to the Louisville police report.

The 27-year-old Texas native was arrested and booked into jail and faced four charges as a result of the incident: Second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from police officers directing traffic.

Scheffler was arrested at 6:20 a.m. He was booked, put in an orange jumper, had his mugshot snapped and was released between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and arrived at Valhalla Golf Club around 9:15 a.m.

He made his 10:10 a.m. tee time.

Sean Southard, a former spokesman for Daniel Cameron, the GOP gubernatorial candidate who lost decisively to Beshear in November 2023, posted on the social platform formerly known as Twitter a “personal apology” that Cameron lost to the incumbent Democrat.

The insinuation: The situation would be different under Cameron.

“I want to personally apologize to Scottie and the country,” Southard wrote. “We did our best to beat Andy Beshear. But this is Kentucky under Andy Beshear. Violent criminals get out of jail and the world’s number one golfer gets arrested for trying to make it into the PGA.”

Beshear’s record on releasing certain inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic was a talking point of the Cameron campaign.

Alison Wiseman, President of Kentucky Young Democrats, called the response from some Republicans “laughable.”

“The fact that people are trying to blame the governor and the mayor on this is really laughable. That’s not how this works, number one. Number two, it’s not like the governor is just sitting there making calls at five o’clock in the morning to LMPD officers when a situation like this happens, or even the mayor, for that matter.

“Trying to connect it to all these parties is really laughable to see coming from the party who pretends to block back the blue so much as they do to now be upset with the blue.”

Greenberg expressed his condolences to the family of a pedestrian struck and killed by a shuttle bus Friday morning.

Scheffler was arrested after allegedly attempted to drive past a police officer to get into the golf course after the incident had stopped traffic.

In a statement to the Herald-Leader, Louisville’s mayor said he’s focused on the loss of life, but that LMPD is “fully investigating” the Scheffler incident.

“The events that occurred afterward are the unfortunate result of this tragic incident, and we are hopeful that all parties involved can come to a resolution.

“It is unfortunate that an incident took place between an LMPD officer and Mr. Scheffler while he was attempting to enter Valhalla,” Greenberg wrote. “LMPD is fully investigating this incident and the legal process will proceed. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”

Beshear released a statement echoing Greenberg’s, also centering the pedestrian’s death.

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge posted to X in response to Southard that anger over Scheffler’s arrest was white privilege on display.

“If the Library of Congress ever stores tweets so that future generations could understand white privilege, this would be a strong contender,” Elridge wrote.

Louisville’s police department has long been under the microscope. In the wake of the March 13, 2020, police killing of Breonna Taylor, waves of criticism and numerous questions were raised about the department’s biases and other shortcomings.

Eventually, the Department of Justice found that the Louisville Metro Police Department had violated federal law and the U.S. Constitution for excessive use of force, unlawful stops, unlawfully arresting people of color and executing no-knock warrants, among other issues.

The discussion comes as Beshear’s 5-point win over Cameron has catapulted him into the national discussion.

Sometimes mentioned as a contender for higher offiice (some have suggested even a presidential run or spot on a future ticket as VP) Beshear recently made a high-profile stop alongside Vice President Kamala Harris on marijuana policy.

He also has been invited to speak in Tennessee against that state’s abortion ban.

Scott Jennings, a former McConnell staffer and political commentator on CNN, said criticism of both Beshear and Greenberg is rooted in their lack of ownership over the situation.

“If I were in a position of leadership, I would want as much immediate transparency as possible – for instance, body-cam footage – and I’d want to reassure people that Louisville, Kentucky, is able to handle an event like this without it being a fiasco,” Jennings said.

“Politicians love all the taking credit for it, hopping on the interviews and yucking it up with everybody,” he added.

“But the real leadership comes when and if something bad happens. I mean, everybody can hand out a trophy, but who can actually control the crisis?”

