You could get Kings vs. Pelicans tickets for $9
Tickets for the must-win play-in tournament game are a bargain, compared to what it costs to see the Kings at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.
Tickets for the must-win play-in tournament game are a bargain, compared to what it costs to see the Kings at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.
After misinterpreting user posts about Klay Thompson's poor shooting during an NBA game, X's AI bot Grok created a fictitious story on the social media platform's trending section.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Comedy Central just greenlit a cartoon based on the classic Sega arcade game Golden Axe. It stars Danny Pudi, Carl Tart, Lisa Gilroy and Matthew Rhys, among others.
While Clark continues to bring unprecedented attention to women's basketball, she's far from a lock to make the Olympic team as it's a rarity for WNBA rookies to do so.
The Sapphire Preferred's benefits make it easy for many cardholders to offset the cost of the affordable annual fee.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said in an order on Tuesday that BloomTech, the for-profit coding bootcamp previously known as the Lambda School, deceived students about the cost of loans, made false claims about graduates’ hiring rates and engaged in illegal lending masked as "income sharing" agreements with high fees. The order marks the end of the CFPB's investigation into BloomTech's practices and the start of the agency's penalties on the organization. The CFPB is permanently banning BloomTech from consumer lending activities and its CEO, Austen Allred, from student lending for a period of 10 years.
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses like salmonella and listeria.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
The Champions League semifinals are set.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan weighs in on the fight against inflation and another solid quarter of consumer spending.
Say goodbye to carpal tunnel flare-ups with these expert and tester-approved carpal tunnel braces
‘No more polishing my hardwood floors,' said one of nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
The forgiving wrap style makes it a winner for 7,000 five-star reviewers: 'Light and flirty, but also very flattering and conservative.'
Bill Belichick is not owed a coaching job, but the least he could ask for is the support of a guy he helped make richer and more famous.
Say goodbye to car chaos. This handy pouch system gives you space to keep everything in order.
It streams music, takes calls and more — and it's become a road trip must-have.
Ford announces that all current Mustang owners will be getting an update that adds 1965 Mustang-style gauge graphics.
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.