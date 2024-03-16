Could Kansas lawmakers go after Kansas City Chiefs in a move to the Sunflower State?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs are football champions. The team, along with the Kansas City Royals, is asking Missouri voters for a tax extension of roughly $2 billion over 40 years to stay in Jackson County, Missouri.

Comments from Chiefs President Mark Donovan have some in Kansas asking if there could be a move in the future.

Donovan did not come out and say the Chiefs are considering a move. But he was asked by a Kansas City TV station if either the Royals or Chiefs would consider a move. This was in a conversation about voters deciding the fate of a sales tax extension that voters would have to approve.

“I can’t answer that for the Royals. I just know for us the Chiefs, we would just have to look at all our options,” said Donovan.

The reporter then asked if options could include leaving Kansas City, Missouri.

“I think they would have to include leaving Kansas City. But our goal here is, we want to stay here. And we’re willing to accept a deal for the county to actually stay here,” replied Donovan.

The conversation has some Kansas lawmakers asking questions.

“It’s probably a longshot, but when you talk about risk versus reward, we definitely should have an ear and an eye towards this possibility,” said Kansas Representative Victor Miller (D-Topeka). “But I can imagine there are places in both Wyandotte and Johnson County that would be a good fit. And I would think either one of those counties or communities would be tremendously excited about having that opportunity.”

KSN asked Miller if the State of Kansas could use some of the monies set aside to try to lure a pro franchise in the Sunflower State.

“Well, this is exactly why that money is there. There wasn’t a lot of discussion a couple, three years ago when we enacted our sports gaming statute. But there was a clause included for this very purpose,” said Miller. “I don’t think anybody is going to kid themselves and think the amount of money that is in the account is going to pull off any big deal. But it’s a start, and it’s a signal that if the opportunity arises, Kansas would certainly be interested.”

The money currently sits at about $5 million. State of Kansas budget leaders say the money, funded by electronic sports betting being allowed in the state, will grow to about seven and a half million by fiscal year 2025.

At least one state senator in Kansas on Friday said it’s worth reaching out if a deal by Missouri voters does not happen.

“Well, I think that commerce ought to set up a meeting with Mr. Hunt and see if there is a mutual interest of any sort,” said state senator John Doll (R-Garden City). “But I mean, if they are serious, we are serious, I’m sure. The Chiefs have a great fan base here.”

No word as of Friday whether or not state lawmakers as a whole want to go after the Kansas City Chiefs. But some say it’s worth having the conversation sooner rather than later.

“I can’t see why anyone, if we put the numbers together, if the numbers even made close to sense which I think they would, I think we would all be on board,” said Doll.

