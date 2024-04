TechCrunch

New AI models from Meta are making waves in technology circles. The two new models, part of the Facebook parent company's Llama line of artificial intelligence tools, are both open-source, helping them stand apart from competing offerings from OpenAI and other well-known names. Meta's new Llama models have differently sized underlying datasets, with the Llama 3 8B model featuring eight billion parameters, and the Llama 3 70B model some seventy billion parameters.