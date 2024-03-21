Could this home be a steal at $14.5M? MLB star Cole Hamels' former mansion hits market

The massive, 24-bedroom lakefront estate built in Stone County for MLB All-Star Cole Hamels is once again for sale.

It's a "big boy," says ReeceNichols leasing agent Jim Strong. So is the $14.5 million price tag on the 33,000-square-foot house, 3,600-square-foot guest annex and 104-acre gated property along Table Rock Lake. Located on State Highway DD in Branson West, Strong says it's one of the largest homes in Missouri.

"It's a steal, considering it would likely cost upwards of $40 million to build something like this today with sky-high material prices," ReeceNichols communications specialist John Kurtz said in an email.

Hamels and his family broke ground on the sprawling estate in 2016 with the intention of using it as a second home. At the time, there were plans for the house to become a luxury clubhouse for a health and wellness resort. In another change of plans in 2017, the Hamels family decided to move to Texas instead of Missouri. Hamels then donated the house and 104-acre lakefront property to the nonprofit Camp Barnabas: the largest donation in the camp's history.

The house remains unfinished and is being sold as-is. Barnabas has since sold the property, and the current owners have heavily renovated the interior of the home.

The 33,000-square-foot main house features 14 bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, eight service bathrooms, an eight-car garage, an elevator shaft and smart home features. The 3,600-square-foot guest annex features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and a three-car garage.

More: The home of Cole and Heidi Hamels

The house is built for entertaining. Other rooms include a foyer, balconies and lofts, multiple family rooms, a formal living room, a media room, an office, a pantry, a study and a workshop. In the backyard is a resort-style beach entry infinity pool and expansive playground. Also on the property is a separate building for storage of a boat or recreational vehicle. Down on the 1,700-foot shoreline of Table Rock Lake, the property features a three-stall boat dock with solar power and a swimming platform.

According to a customer-only report shared with the News-Leader, the home's commercial-grade construction includes steel framing, sprayed foam, two septic tanks and HVAC. Custom, "sophisticated" details compose the inside of the home: wood beams, barrel ceilings, wood casement windows and doors, eight vented gas fireplaces and copper guttering.

The property is currently zoned as a single-family residence, but Strong says that it could be rezoned. He says it has the potential for a family compound, a high-end rental property or a corporate retreat.

"If somebody wanted to utilize it for something else, we just need to go to Stone County Planning and Zoning," Strong said.

Those interested in the property should contact Jim Strong with ReeceNichols Real Estate at (417) 337-4311.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Branson West mansion built for Cole Hamels on sale for $14.5 million