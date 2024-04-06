School funding is a contentious issue. All would agree excellent education should be a high priority. How we get there is in dispute.

Most would agree kids would benefit (at least in the lower grades) from a high teacher/student ratio giving them a good basic education and instilling a love of learning. In our state the percentage of administrative staff is over 50%. These administrators do not teach. (I'm sure there will be angry follow-up letters justifying their positions.) Further, we have too many school districts. Kitsap County has five. Each district has it's own administrative personnel. Some states, like Colorado, have one school district per county.

The tradeoff would be less local control. Maybe these school districts could share some of the administrative personnel and save the district monies. Let's be creative and innovative rather than resorting to always only asking for more money.

Kathleen Reed, Olalla

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Could consolidation in schools lead to savings?