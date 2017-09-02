Coughlin: Jaguars 'weren't interested' in Kaepernick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tom Coughlin says the Jacksonville Jaguars weren't interested in signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"No. We did the study, the research, and we weren't interested," Coughlin said Saturday.

Asked to explain the reasons, Coughlin added, "I'm not explaining it."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said last week he would be open to signing Kaepernick if the front office wanted to do it. Coughlin, the team's executive vice president, has final say on personnel decisions.

Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Many of Kaepernick's supporters believe the NFL is punishing him for refusing to stand during the anthem in an effort to protest police brutality.

Kaepernick has 72 touchdown passes, 30 interceptions and 13 rushing scores in six seasons — better numbers than Jaguars quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Chad Henne.

___

