Cougar stalks runner on Angel’s Rest Trail in Columbia Gorge, hikers asked to be aware

A trail runner was stalked by a cougar on the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia Gorge on Tuesday, and officials are warning hikers in the area to be aware.

Multiple Oregon agencies responded after the incident, but “the mountain lion has not been sighted again,” the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area said in a Facebook post.

The agency encouraged hikers to follow safety tips in the event of seeing or being stalked by a cougar.

One fatal attack has been recorded in Oregon history, and attacks are extremely rare, according to wildlife officials. In 2018, 55-year-old Diana Bober was attacked and killed on Hunchback Trail near Welches.

The number of cougars in Oregon has grown steadily to an estimated 7,040 in 2023, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A few high-profile cougar attacks have been detailed in Washington, including a harrowing attack of five mountain bikers who were able to fight the animal off.

What to do if stalked by a cougar

If approached by a cougar, officials recommended the following:

Stay calm and back away while facing it to give it a way to escape.

Do not run.

Make eye contact.

Appear large by raising your arms, hold small children and do not bend over.

Make noise by shouting, yelling, waving your arms or throwing objects, but do not scream.

