Cougar scares Washington family, chases pets in their backyard: Watch video of encounter

A Washington family had a quick but frightening encounter with a cougar last week when the mountain lion chased their pets into their yard.

The incident happened on May 11 at the family’s home in Monroe, Washington, about 35 miles northeast of Seattle, the family told Storyful.

The shocking moment was captured on the family’s home security cameras.

First, the cougar can be seen running across the family’s yard, then chasing two of their cats. Once the cats were out of reach and the cougar took a look around, it scurried off.

“While relaxing and washing cars, our two cats being chased by a cougar ran right into the middle of our patio,” Gregory Havener told Storyful, adding that his wife was holding the family’s new puppy.

Family runs to safety as cougar chases house pets around backyard

His wife and daughter ran inside, but Havener wanted to check things out for himself.

“I chased it to make sure it didn’t have any pets in its mouth,” he told Storyful. “Everyone escaped unharmed!”

His wife, April Havener, shared a video of the encounter online the following day.

“Crazy video of our close encounter with a cougar in our yard yesterday,” she wrote. “So thankful that all humans and animals are safe and lived to tell the tale!”

Watch: Brown bear opens SoCal man's fridge, walks off with a slice of watermelon

Facts about cougars

A mountain lion in Glacier National Park in Montana. Pictured cougar is not the one mentioned in this story.

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, are “solitary and secretive animals rarely seen in the wild,” the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife said on its website. They are known for their strength, agility, and impressive jumping abilities.

The department said male cougars weigh about 140 pounds but in rare cases, they can weigh up to 180 pounds. Female cougars typically weigh up to 110 pounds.

They typically use canyons, rock outcroppings and boulders or dense brush and forests to hide while hunting, the department said.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Family flees into home as cougar chases pets in yard: Watch video