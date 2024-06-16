Cottonwood Creek Fire burns 40 acres in the Cibola National Forest
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mt. Taylor Ranger District says the Cottonwood Creek Wildfire has burned about 40 acres in the Zuni Mountains. They say the cause is undetermined but that lightning was detected in the area.
Start Date: June 14, 2024
Location: 12 miles west of Bluewater Lake and 9 miles south of I40 in the Zuni Mountains of the Mt. Taylor Ranger District on the Cibola National Forest.
Size: 40 acres
Contained: 0%
Structures Burned: N/A
Cause of Fire: Undetermined
Evacuations: N/A
Vegetation: Ponderosa Pine and Pinyon-Juniper
Resources: 3 hand crews from USFS & BLM, 1 USFS Engine 623 and helicopter resource
