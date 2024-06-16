Cottonwood Creek Fire burns 40 acres in the Cibola National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mt. Taylor Ranger District says the Cottonwood Creek Wildfire has burned about 40 acres in the Zuni Mountains. They say the cause is undetermined but that lightning was detected in the area.

Start Date : June 14, 2024

Location : 12 miles west of Bluewater Lake and 9 miles south of I40 in the Zuni Mountains of the Mt. Taylor Ranger District on the Cibola National Forest.

Size : 40 acres

Contained : 0%

Structures Burned : N/A

Cause of Fire: Undetermined

Evacuations : N/A

Vegetation : Ponderosa Pine and Pinyon-Juniper

Resources: 3 hand crews from USFS & BLM, 1 USFS Engine 623 and helicopter resource

