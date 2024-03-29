Cottage Grove: District 5M6 Lions Club plans day of doing good

Mary Divine, Pioneer Press
·1 min read

Nine service projects are planned for this year’s District 5M6 Lions Club’s “Community Day of Service.”

The event will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6 at the Historic Furber Farm, 7310 Lamar Ave. S. in Cottage Grove. The event is free and open to the public.

The service projects include making after-school snack bags for the Northeast Youth & Family Services in Shoreview; making activity bags for patients at the Masonic Cancer Clinic at the University of Minnesota Health Cancer Care; making diabetes hypoglycemia kits at local schools; making dog toys for the Animal Humane Society; making fleece blankets for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and making “Save the Bees” seed balls.

There also will be a station for volunteers to shred paper — up to five boxes each, said Judy Zewers, district governor for District 5M6.

“It’s a great way for Lions and the community to come together and do a variety of service projects in one location,” Zewers said. “This is our first year doing this, and we are hoping for a great turnout.”

District 5M6 Lions Club will provide a free lunch for all volunteers; registration is required. For more information, go to community-service-saturday.

