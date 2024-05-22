COTA approves sales tax hike proposal for bus rapid transit on November ballot

A rendering of what a bus rapid transit corridor in Columbus could look like.

After years of planning and pitches, voters this fall will decide on whether to approve a sales tax to support LinkUS —an initiative to bring bus rapid transit to the greater Columbus area.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority on Wednesday approved ballot language for a 0.75% sales tax that will go before voters this fall in Franklin County and parts of Delaware, Fairfield, Union and Licking counties, according to a resolution.

The tax includes 0.5% which would support LinkUS and 0.25% which would replace a temporary sales tax that is set to expire in 2026, the resolution shows. If approved by voters, the ballot measure would provide an estimated $6 billion in new revenue to support LinkUS.

What bus rapid transit in Columbus would look like

LinkUS would begin by building out bus rapid transit along three routes including one on West Broad Street, another on East Main Street and a third that would carve through the northwestern part of central Ohio.

Differences between typical bus service and rapid transit include dedicated bus lanes, traffic signal prioritization and control, increased bus capacity and off-board fare collection to speed up boarding and more, according to LinkUS. Along with bus rapid transit, LinkUS would also provide funding for sidewalks, greenways and bike paths.

"It's a significant step in our vision for transportation in our region," said Monica Tellez-Fowler, COTA president and chief executive officer.

Many central Ohioans spoke in support of LinkUS on Wednesday, including Sandy Doyle Ahern, president of engineering and survey firm EMH&T. Some form of modernized mass transit system is needed for the Columbus to remain competitive with other regions and it could serve as an economic driver, Ahern said.

"The build it and they come scenario will absolutely play out here in central Ohio," she said.

Stephanie Hightower, president of the Columbus Urban League who sits on the LinkUS board, told COTA board members that bus rapid transit would be a "game changer for many families we serve" and said that it would support the community in "ways that move generations to come."

Central Ohio's 15-county region is expected to swell to more than 3 million residents by 2050 and public officials and COTA leaders have often referenced the predicted population growth in pushing for the LinkUS ballot imitative.

"We must provide safe comfortable and attractive transit choices as more people choose to call our region home," Chris Groomes, mayor of the city of Dublin told board members Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: COTA asks Columbus area voters to decide on new sales tax