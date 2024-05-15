Costs to extend Presque Isle trail doubles, putting it's construction on hold

Plans to build a multipurpose trail from the Tom Ridge Environmental Center to the multipurpose trail at Presque Isle State Park are on hold.

That's because trail construction costs most recently were estimated at $9.5 million, more than double the original estimate of $3.8 million in 2019.

Millcreek Township had planned to provide $1.3 million in capital funds for the project. A $2.5 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Multimodal Transportation Fund awarded in November 2019 was expected to cover the remaining costs.

But prices, including the price of steel for a required retaining wall along the trail, rose dramatically through the pandemic and continue to rise, Millcreek Township planning and development director Matt Waldinger said.

Some utilities would have to be moved for the trail, and that's added to the increased cost.

The bottom line

There's a $7 million gap between the $2.5 million in state funding still available for the project and the total estimated cost.

"It all added up to be too much for the township to tackle," Waldinger said.

The township is looking for additional funding for the project.

"We're having a few conversations to see if we can find some funding partners to get the trail completed," Waldinger said.

The township will continue to look for additional grants for the project, said Millcreek Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Kim Clear.

"The trail is still a work in progress," Clear said.

Millcreek Township hopes to extend the multipurpose trail from Presque Isle State Park, background, left, south along Peninsula Drive to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

The township recently got another extension from PennDOT on the $2.5 million multimodal grant, until June 2025.

"We're trying to hold onto that. It could be a big jumpstart to the project," Waldinger said.

The plan

The goal is to build a 10-foot wide, half-mile trail along the east side of Peninsula Drive to connect to the Karl Boyes Multipurpose Trail at Presque Isle.

The project also includes a 5-foot sidewalk on the east side of the road and a bus shelter at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

The project design is 95% complete.

"We've kind of put a hold on finishing that process," Waldinger said. "The thinking is, let's not spend any more money until we get more funding."

Ultimately, the township hopes to extend the trail from the Tom Ridge Environmental Center to West Eighth Street.

