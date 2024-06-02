Costs of chainsaws, generators may be reimbursable for those in Arkansas affected by storms, FEMA says

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — FEMA says Arkansans affected by the Memorial Day weekend storms could be eligible for reimbursement on generators and chainsaws they bought or rented, according to a news release.

The release says Arkansans are eligible if:

You purchased or rented a generator or chainsaw after May 24.

You meet the general eligibility requirements for FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.

The home is your primary residence and is in a county designated for FEMA Individual Assistance: which currently includes Benton , Boone and Marion counties.

You purchased or rented the generator due to a need caused by the disaster.

Proof-of-purchase or rental receipts for the items are submitted.

$219 is the maximum reimbursement for a chainsaw and $629 for a generator.

FEMA notes that it cannot reimburse equipment paid for by another source such as flood, homeowner’s or other types of insurance.

Before receiving chainsaw or generator reimbursement, you have to apply for FEMA assistance first.

For more information, visit the Arkansas disaster page on FEMA’s website.

