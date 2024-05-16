Costco warehouses in Stanislaus County are cutting their business hours. Here’s when

Two Costco warehouses in Stanislaus County are making a change to their business hours that customers may not like.

The warehouse on Pelandale Avenue in Modesto and the one on Tegner Road in Turlock are shortening the times customers can visit during the week and on the weekend.

The current hours of both warehouses are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The new hours will be 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 pm. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The gas stations will be closing an hour earlier on Saturdays and Sundays — at 7 p.m.

The changes go into effect June 10.

The operating hours of the Riverbank warehouse, which opens June 13, have not been announced.