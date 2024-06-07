Costco issues recall for some Tillamook cheese slices that could contain 'plastic pieces'

Costco is recalling a brand of cheese after reporting foreign plastic may be found in the product.

Headquartered in Washington state, Costco announced in a letter addressed to customers last week that it recalled some of its sold Tillamook cheese slices because of "gray and black plastic pieces that may be present in a limited quantity" of the product.

"If you have already consumed the product without issue, you do not need to take any action, as the likely presence of the foreign plastic material is very minimal," Tillamook County Creamery Association Executive Vice President Mike Beaver, wrote in the June 1 letter obtained by USA TODAY.

It was not immediately known if anyone has had an adverse reaction from the product.

Which Costco cheese is being recalled?

According to the company, the recalled product includes a 32-ounce twin-pack package of Tillamook Colby Jack and Tillamook Monterey Jack cheese slices with the item number 651195.

The cheese was sold from May 9 through May 31 at Costco stores located in the Northwest, the company announced.

The recalled product's best by date is Oct. 22, 2024.

Costco store locations

Costco did not specify which store locations the recalled product had been shipped to, but said the cheese was produced for the company' Northwest region locations only.

Northwest region states include Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Montana and Idaho.

According to its website, Costco has hundreds of warehouses across the United States as well as in Canada, Mexico and Japan.

How do I get a refund for Costco Tillamook cheese?

Customers should throw the product out or return it to Costco for a refund.

Costco Wholesale shoppers lined up for a store in North Port on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Anyone concerned about a possible medical issue should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers with questions about the recall can call 855-562-35683 or email hello@tillamook.com.

