Which Costco is closest? Map shows new Sacramento stores will change routine trip for many

The opening of two new Costco superstores in the Sacramento region over the next few weeks will change a familiar shopping trip for many.

The first store, on East Commerce Drive in Natomas, is set to open Thursday. A new location on Sierra College Boulevard in Loomis will open April 1.

This interactive map divides the Sacramento region into areas that are closest to each location, or within a half-hour drive, based on the speed limits of local roadways. It does not reflect traffic.

The map shows the Natomas location is poised to become, as expected, the most convenient shopping destination for almost all of the Natomas basin. But it will also replace the Cal Expo location as the location of choice for all of West Sacramento, parts of Land Park and most of the Pocket-Greenhaven neighborhood.

In the east, the Loomis location will become the most convenient destination for Granite Bay, Auburn and could even allow parts of Lake of the Pines in Nevada County the chance at a 30-minute drive to a Costco store.

Map: Costco stores in the Sacramento region

Source: Esri drive time analysis; only the Sacramento-region Costco stores are included Map: NATHANIEL LEVINE