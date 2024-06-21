The cost of orange juice remains high

Does anyone at your breakfast table drink orange juice? Prices have just hit an all time high, so we are looking at what you do to keep the cost down.

So many grocery items have gone up so much the past three years. Good news :the government says those prices are finally leveling off.

But there is one grocery item where prices are on the rise again: orange juice. It is up a whopping 30% in 2024, squeezing juice lovers. The USDA says the average 16-ounce jug is no $4.28, double its price in April 2020.

Why? Less orange production in Florida and Brazil –the two big producers, due to weather and a bacterial disease called citrus greening, which has been ruining crops.

And from the “doesn’t that stink file,” having to switch your morning beverage to save money. One option: apple juice, which is 15% cheaper. Another: blends, such as orange-apple juice, or orange-cranberry juice. Frozen concentrate, like mom used to make. Or juice drinks, with added sugar and water, though many parents try to avoid those.

If orange prices keep rising don’t be surprised to see the bottles shrink — again.

With crop problems expected to continue into next year, don’t look for any big drop in prices, so you don’t waste your money.

