Cost of Louisville homes on the rise. See how much your house is worth by zip code.

It's no surprise the cost of groceries and homes are on the rise due to inflation, supply and demand and more. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median sale price of a home in December of 2023 was 4.4% higher than in December 2022.

According to USA Today, Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, said the current housing market is "the least affordable housing market in recent memory." While some may love the idea of homeownership, the current market has made renting look more attractive.

For those looking to rent or buy in the Louisville area, or homeowners looking to sell or simply find out how much their home is worth, a recent study from GarrettsRealty revealed the costs of homes by zip code around the city. In Louisville, home costs have risen 35.4% since 2019, with more growth in some areas than others, according to Garretts Realty.

In the past five years, the median sale price in Louisville increased by $67.990. See how much your Louisville area home costs by zip code.

How much does the average home in Louisville cost in 2024?

The average sale price for a home in the Louisville area is $259,990 as of the end of 2023, according to GarrettsRealty. The study, evaluating nearly 25,000 properties over five years, indicated home prices in the area were $192,000 on average in 2019. Of the 42 zip codes evaluated, 41 saw a 20% or more increase in the past five years.

What Louisville area zip codes saw the biggest rise in housing costs?

The Louisville area zip codes with the highest percentage growth in home prices are:

40212: Increase of 126.86%

40211: Increase of 85.36%

40215: Increase of 76.87%

40210: Increase of 70.61%

40208: Increase of 64.78%

What Louisville area zip code is the most expensive to live in 2024?

According to the data from GarrettsRealty, the most expensive zip code to live in is 40059. The average cost in the zip code as of 2023 is $700,000, up $220,000 from $480,000 in 2019. The zip code includes Prospect and Oldham Acres.

What Louisville area zip code is the least expensive to live in 2024?

The least expensive zip code to live in is 40210, with the average home costing $69,950 in 2023. The zip code saw a $28,950 increase from $41,000 in 2019.

What Louisville area zip codes sell the most homes?

The Louisville area zip codes with the greatest rise in homes sold the past five years include:

40211: 43.89% rise

40210: 34.48% increase

40212: 16.46% increase

40203: 3.92% increase

40208: 2.48% increase

Average price of Louisville area homes by zip code

Here's how much the average house costs in the Louisville area:

40059: $700,000 in 2023, up $220,000 from $480,000 in 2019.

40023: $551,640 in 2023, up $193,136 from $358,504 in 2019.

40014: $500,000 in 2023, up $185,050 from $314,950 in 2019.

40018: $205,000 in 2023, up $75,000 from $130,000 in 2019.

40203: $185,000 in 2023, up $40,000 from $145,000 in 2019.

40067: $452,000 in 2023, up $173,000 from $279,000 in 2019.

40071: $380,000 in 2023, up $129,000 from $251,000 in 2019.

40245: $469,950 in 2023, up $120,500 from $349,450 in 2019.

40208: $131,000 in 2023, up $51,501 from $79,499 in 2019.

40207: $425,000 in 2023, up $115,000 from $310,000 in 2019.

40205: $411,500 in 2023, up $113,500 from $298,000 in 2019.

40204: $305,000 in 2023, up $100,000 from $205,000 in 2019.

40241: $399,000 in 2023, up $97,050 from $301,950 in 2019.

40299: $324,400 in 2023, up $94,400 from $230,000 in 2019.

40229: $265,000 in 2023, up $93,250 from $171,750 in 2019.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Housing Market: Home costs, prices in Louisville by zip code