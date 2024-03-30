The cost of fostering: Central TX Humane Society in code red needing fosters
The cost of fostering: Central TX Humane Society in code red needing fosters
The cost of fostering: Central TX Humane Society in code red needing fosters
There are a lot of ways to describe what’s happening to the Earth’s climate: Global warming. Researchers at MIT might finally have an answer, though. Instead of predicting Category 5 hurricanes or record heat days, they’ve developed a tool that allows people to see how many “outdoor days” their region might experience from now through 2100 if carbon emissions growth remains unchecked.
Don't miss the discount on this powerful sucker with over 167,000 fans.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kate Devlin is a lecturer in AI and society at King's College London. The author of "Turned On: Science, Sex and Robots," which examines the ethical and social implications of tech and intimacy, Devlin's research investigates how people interact with and react to technologies -- both past and future.
As tax day approaches, parents of high school athletes with social media and NIL deals need to make sure that the IRS doesn’t come for their children’s assets.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
'Stays in place all day long': Save on a makeup must-have that 28,000 reviewers love.
Save over 60% on these moisture-proof, breathable, stackable space-savers that 14,000+ shoppers go bonkers over.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
Google is shutting down its Podcasts app in the U.S. in a matter of days. The company has begun warning the app's users they will need to migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music by April 2 to follow and stream their favorite shows going forward. Users who don't make the move immediately will still have additional time to migrate, but will no longer be able to stream from the Podcasts app directly after this date.
Warm weather smoothies await. This powerful multitasker can whip up frozen drinks, knead dough and more.
Elon Musk's answer to ChatGPT, is getting an update to make it better at math, coding and more.
O'Neill's blast moved him past Todd Hundley, Gary Carter and Yogi Berra for most consecutive Opening Day home runs.
Today's homebuyers need to earn six figures to comfortably afford a typical US home — an 80% jump from 2020.
What to know about storing Easter eggs safely, their cholesterol risk and more.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — it's leakproof to spare your ride from sticky spills.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
Nearly 20,000 reviewers say the stylish, supportive kicks are just what the doctor ordered, and they come in over 30 colors.
These sneakers have over 8,000 gushing fans.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
How #CancerTok has helped patients find community and a chance to raise awareness — and what experts make of it.