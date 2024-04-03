The cost of commuting: Getting to and from work is going to cost you in Southwest Florida

Having to commute to work can be very challenging in Southwest Florida. Add to the stress all of the expenses for getting to and from work and the nightmare gets worse.

In a study released by Coast, a financial services platform that provides solution for managing fleet's expenses, and a smart Visa fleet and fuel card, data showed nine out of the 10 most expensive cities in the U.S. for car commuting are located in Florida.

The Fort Myers market, including Cape Coral and Naples, is ranked No. 3, according to the study which used data from the U.S. Census.

The analysis looked at the average commute time to work (in minutes) for car and public transit commuters in 100 of the largest U.S. cities to find where commutes are the longest and shortest around the country. Miami is ranked No. 1 and is followed by Daytona Beach.

The reasons for the high-ranking for the Fort Myers market and the other Florida cities: longer commutes, above-average gas prices, and high car insurance premiums in the Sunshine State.

A view of congested traffic along the westbound lanes of Cape Coral Parkway near the Del Prado Blvd. intersection photographed on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Breaking it down: The cost of commuting in the Fort Myers market

$10.18 − on average, the daily cost of commuting in the Fort Myers market

$223.91 − on average, the monthly cost of commuting in the Fort Myers market

$2,646 − on average, the annul cost of commuting in the Fort Myers market

According to a press release about the study from Coast, 68.7% of Americans commute to work alone in a vehicle each day. And personal commute costs like fuel, maintenance, and insurance can really start to accumulate for drivers with long commute distances. On average, U.S. car commuters will spend $170 on commuting each month and $2,043 on commuting each year.

What cities have the cheapest commute costs in the US?

With annual commute costs under $1,500, Boise, Idaho, Dayton, Ohio, and Cleveland are the three least expensive cities for car commuting due to shorter commute distances and relatively low car insurance premiums.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: How much does it cost annually for a commuter in Fort Myers and naples