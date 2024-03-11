Cosse's Place owner Mike Cosse pleads not guilty to charges stemming from stolen property

The day after the Office of the State Attorney filed over two dozen charges against the owner of Milton eatery Cosse's Place, the embattled restaurant owner pleaded not guilty.

Matas Cosse, often known as Mike Cosse, entered a plea of not guilty Friday afternoon to 28 charges filed by the state surrounding the sale of stolen John Deere equipment, according to court records.

Here are the charges against Cosse:

One count of fraud

One count of larceny

12 counts of removing ID marks from others' personal property

Eight counts of dealing in stolen property

Six counts of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony

Owner Mike Cosse adds corn to a crawfish boil at Cosse's Corner Shack in Milton on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The sister establishment Cosse's Place is relocating to the old Chet's Seafood Restaurant on West Navy Boulevard in Pensacola.

Cosse's attorney, Greg Whibbs, told the News Journal that he demanded a jury trial and maintained his client's innocence.

"Mike is an innocent man, and we look forward to our day in court," Whibbs said.

Mississippi investigator led SRSO deputies to Mike Cosse

According to an arrest report, a special agent with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture contacted the SRSO on Jan. 22, saying he was investigating multiple thefts of John Deere tractors and skid steers throughout the state of Mississippi, and Cosse was a suspect.

The SRSO began investigating and determined Cosse had allegedly made more than $100,000 selling stolen equipment to at least four people throughout November and December 2023.

Cosse did not respond to calls and messages from the News Journal seeking comment.

According to the arrest report, one buyer "explained he only purchased the Toro Dingo for $13,500 cash. Later research showed the base retail value of the Toro Dingo and attachments (he) purchased was $54,933." The arrest report says the Toro Dingo was stolen from Baker, Florida, and the buyer confirmed he bought the machinery from Cosse.

Another buyer, according to arrest records, bought a tractor from Cosse for $13,500 despite it retailing for nearly $33,500. The tractor was listed as stolen from Jones County, Mississippi.

A third buyer acquired a tractor and two skid steers, spending a total of $71,500. According to retail prices listed in the report, the equipment was valued at roughly $197,000.

The final buyer bought a trailer from Cosse for $3,500 despite it being worth almost $11,000, according to the report. It was listed as stolen from Meridian, Mississippi.

SRSO investigators allege Cosse "sold the equipment under the fraudulent claims this equipment was salvaged/damaged equipment." Deputies discovered that the manufacturer's VIN and serial number plates on all the equipment were removed or destroyed.

On Feb. 9, an SRSO deputy conducted a search at Cosse's Milton residence and interviewed him about the stolen equipment, but Cosse's statement is redacted. However, the deputy wrote that "Cosse was unable to provide any viable evidence and/or paperwork to show this equipment was actually salvaged/damaged, nor was there any paperwork which is typical of such equipment sales."

It is unclear how investigators believe Cosse gained possession of the stolen equipment, but in one statement Cosse "admitted to getting paid with equipment for himself to help sell equipment and that he also made between $500 and $2,000 to help sell equipment."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Cosse's Place owner Matas "Mike" Cosse pleads not guilty to 28 charges