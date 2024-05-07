Cosmos, Minnesota, driver killed, passenger injured after rollover

May 6—BOON LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man died at the scene of a rollover crash Saturday night in Renville County, and his passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff's Office, 89-year-old Donald Deleeuw, of Cosmos, was pronounced dead at the scene, about 11 miles north of Buffalo Lake. Burnice Deleeuw, 90, also from Cosmos, was transported to the Hutchinson Health Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation found a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Donald Deleeuw was southbound on Meeker County Road 1, failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Meeker-Renville Line Road, entered the ditch and overturned, according to the release.

The crash was reported around 8:41 p.m. Saturday and remains under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Cosmos Fire Department, Cosmos Ambulance Service, Allina Ambulance, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol.