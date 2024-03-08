Coshocton, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties partner to bid on used tree trimmer

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Engineer's Office is entering into a partnership with the engineering offices in Tuscarawas and Carroll counties for the purchase of a tree trimmer.

Coshocton County Engineer Fred Wachtel said the three counties will join forces to place a bid on the trimmer for sale by The Frontier Power Company as they have a new one. Wachtel said the Jaraff All-Terrain Tree Trimmer is valued at about $120,000. Tuscarawas County will serve as the lead for bidding.

The vehicle has a telescoping boom with a saw on the end that can reach up to 70 feet with an operator on the ground. Wachtel said it's more efficient and safe than having personnel in a bucket truck. The engineer's office has a chipper and other needed equipment.

Wachtel said a schedule will be worked out between the counties on who would have access to the trimmer when. The main season for trimming is from November to March when leaves are off the trees. Wachtel said it's possible they could use the trimmer for township work as well.

Additionally, the Coshocton County Engineer's Office is entering into a contract with Cox's Lawn and Vegetation Services of Conesville for vegetation control spraying along county road guardrails and banks. The contract is for $32,240 with work to be done from April 24 to June 5. Wachtel said Cox's has done the work for several years after a county employee who was a licensed sprayer retired.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Engineering offices of three counties partner to bid on tree trimmer