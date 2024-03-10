How is Coshocton preparing for April 8 eclipse?

COSHOCTON − People within a 124-mile band in Ohio will experience a full eclipse of the sun on April 8. Coshocton County falls just outside the region, but locals will be able to view a partial eclipse.

It's the first total solar eclipse visible in Ohio since 1806 and the next won't be until 2099. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon casts a shadow on the Earth as it passes between the planet and the sun. A total solar eclipse is when the moon appears to totally obscure the sun.

Mindy Brems of the Coshocton Visitors Bureau said they are promoting lodging for the weekend, but are being clear Coshocton is outside the path of totality. She said occupancy rate is currently projecting at 50% higher than the same weekend in 2023. Coshocton KOA Campground is opening a week early for eclipse travelers.

Mallory Palmer, director of the Coshocton Planetarium at Coshocton High School, said they are not planning any special programming for the public. She has talked to her classes about the eclipse and the astronomy club is having a meeting after school that day.

The Coshocton County District Library is distributing viewing glasses while supplies last, starting on March 25. Handouts with information on the eclipse and how to safely use the glasses will also be provided.

The program "Sun, Moon, Eclipse" for those in third to sixth grades will be at 5:30 p.m. March 19. Youth will learn about eclipse history, science and safe viewing with glasses distributed. For adults at 6:30 p.m. March 25 is the presentation "Not Since Tecumseh" with Tom O'Grady, instructor of observational astronomy at Ohio University.

"Once in a Lifetime: Total Solar Eclipse in Ohio" is for all ages at 6:30 p.m. April 3 at the main library and 5:30 p.m. April 4 at the West Lafayette Branch Library. It will cover information about the eclipse, how to view it safely and the best places to view it. Glasses will be distributed and viewing boxes will be created.

The bookmobile will also distribute eclipse kits and the StoryWalk at Clary Gardens will feature "A Few Beautiful Minutes: Experiencing a Solar Eclipse" by Kate Allen Fox. There will be book and lobby displays at the libraries and related activities on the eclipse and space as well.

Jandi Adams, director of Clary Gardens, said while they don't have any activities planned for the week of the eclipse it will influence their summer youth programming. This includes a look at night and day, nocturnal animals and how the moon and nighttime can effect nature in general.

