Coshocton Port Authority moving forward with $5M collaborative, other projects

COSHOCTON − Tiffany Swigert, executive director of the Coshocton Port Authority, recently gave an update on projects to Coshocton City Council.

These were some highlights:

● The port authority has signed a contract for creation of the Coshocton Collaborative in the Chacos Building at 538 Main St. with Massillon Construction and Supply of Canton. The project is estimated at $5.1 million with funding coming from the first round of Appalachian Community Grant Program funding awarded last spring. She said work will start in the next couple of weeks and local companies are working as sub-contractors.

The collaborative will feature a unique maker space, business incubator and co-working facility while also providing office space for the Coshocton Port Authority and others. Renovations are estimated to take 18 to 24 months once started.

The theater area with balcony inside of the Chacos Building, which was once the Pastime Theater. Developing the theater is part of future plans for the space, but the immediate goal is to create the Coshocton Collaborative to encourage entrepreneurs and those starting in the business world.

There are also plans to eventually restore the Pastime Theater area for movies, plays, concerts and more. The port authority is waiting to hear back on the next round of Appalachian Community Grant funding for theater restoration. Swigert said that should be announced in the middle of March. The project is estimated at $9.5 million.

● Preliminary engineering has been completed on a site the port authority owns on Papermill Road for commercial development. Swigert said it will be laid out in three separate lots. She said the potential is for warehouses and light manufacturing. She said building pads and utility hook ups would be provided. They will also be pursuing grant funding to erect a spec building, or a building for possible use by an entity that's not a custom build. There is some interest in the site, but Swigert couldn't name interested businesses at this time.

● The Papermill Road site and the continuing work on the Conesville Industrial Park makes expanding Ohio 16 to four lanes from Dresden to Coshocton more a priority than ever, Swigert said. Creating a Columbus to Pittsburgh Corridor has long been a project Swigert has championed as it's viewed as crucial to local economic growth. She said focus has recently shifted to the corridor from Columbus to Newcomerstown and connecting to Interstate 77. Talks are being held with adjacent counties on co-marketing efforts related to land opportunities along the way. An event to explain the co-networking and such might be in the future.

● The port authority is also working with the Conesville Industrial Park developers on a grant application for the All Ohio Future Fund. The Ohio Department of Development is releasing $750 million to support local communities with site readiness and preparation to attract economic development projects. Money would be used to extend water and wastewater from the city to the park and building two access roads.

