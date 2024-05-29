Coshocton Mayor Mark Mills: Lack of Main Street parking is a good problem to have

COSHOCTON − Limited parking on Main Street is a good bad problem to have, said Mayor Mark Mills.

At a recent city council committees meeting, Safety Service Director Max Crown said city leaders received a complaint from at least one downtown business about the lack of parking spots in front of the storefront for customers, with people who live and work in downtown parking there. Spots along Main Street are public parking with none designated for specific businesses or use.

Mills said this complaint comes up from time to time and the only way he would know to curtail it is to install parking meters, which he doesn't want to do. He said this would steer people toward the free city lots and parking behind Main Street businesses.

Councilman Mike Gross said another option would be to try and enforce parking regulations where vehicles can't be up on curbs and must fit within marked parking spots.

Mills said typically employees of downtown businesses will park in the rear or on side streets and that's something individuals businesses need to police, not the city. He said Our Town Coshocton has addressed the issue with businesses in the past.

However, he said the issue demonstrates how there are more people living and working, and staying in Airbnbs, downtown than ever before.

"I love that nobody was on Main Street and, now, there's too many people parking on Main Street," Mills said. "I think if people just realized, 'Hey, I'm going to work I need to park somewhere other than right in front of the door,' it would be much appreciated on our end."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Main Street parking discussed by Coshocton City Council committee