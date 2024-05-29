Coshocton land bank focused on getting properties into tax base, not just demolition

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation, commonly known as the land bank, is focused on taking dilapidated and unused properties and returning them to the tax base under new ownership.

Coshocton County Treasurer Janette Donaker and Port Authority Executive Director Tiffany Swigert are both on the land bank board, said it might look like all they do is demolish structures. However, all work is with an end goal in mind.

The entity was formed in 2020 as a quasi-governmental body created by counties and municipalities to effectively manage and repurpose an inventory of under used, abandoned or delinquent properties. In Ohio, 69 of 88 counties have a land bank.

"There are properties throughout Coshocton County that, at a glance, are a problem," Swigert said. "(The land bank) is one of those tools in our toolbox we're able to pull in and be able to come up with solutions."

The land bank currently owns 17 properties with an appraised value by the Coshocton County Auditor's Office of $287,130. Some properties were donated with others acquired through foreclosures and sales.

This includes seven parcels on South Fifth Street, 421 S. Fifth St., 604 Locust St., another parcel on Locust Street, 424 N. Ninth St., 22738 County Road 1A, 518 S. 10th St., 662 Elm St., 349 N. Sixth St., a parcel on Ohio 715 and 22225 Main St. in West Lafayette. The land bank takes care of property maintenance and any safety issues for lots owned.

The highest value lot is the former Custom Glove Factory at 421 N. Fifth St. for $82,100. Swigert said they are continuing to explore grant funding for remediation and demolition of the former industrial site. The land bank would then pursue selling the land, which Swigert said would be perfect for new housing.

"You were sitting there with these properties that weren't working in the tax base. They were essentially delinquent on taxes and you couldn't get hold of anybody, because sometimes it was out of state or deceased ownership. And you had land issues. It wasn't being mowed, you had property code issues going on. This is a really great, creative solution for our community on how to remedy some of those challenges," Swigert said.

The land bank is funded through grants, sales of any properties it owns and 5% of delinquent property taxes collected by the Coshocton County Treasurer's Office.

Swigert said some of the properties they acquire aren't developable for a number of reasons and they can often be passed onto an adjacent landowner or sold for a minimal amount. A lot of times this can be a small strip of land from a divided lot.

"You've got this odd piece of property nobody is taking care of, because there is no ownership there. That's where we would come into play and reach out to the adjacent landowner and say 'Hey, we see you may be maintaining a portion of this for awhile as your yard, is this something you're interested in taking, because it makes the most sense for you to have it,'" Swigert said. "It then leaves our possession and goes back into the tax base that way."

The land bank was able to raze 21 structures with $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Department of Development this past year with another 14 announced for demolition this year through another $500,000 in grant money from ODOD. Another $500,000 is expected in 2025. This program is through the corporation of land owners.

"Right now, our opportunity is demo, but sometimes demo is the first step to create something new and wonderful. We 100% have a housing issue in our community," Swigert said. "We're trying to look at this as a very comprehensive housing solution."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Land bank essential in rehabbing properties, not just demolition