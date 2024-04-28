Coshocton High School earns Purple Star Award, will continue to support efforts

I am thrilled to share the Ohio Department of Education has honored Coshocton High School with the Purple Star Award. This prestigious recognition is awarded to schools demonstrating outstanding commitment to serving the academic and wellness needs of students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces. We proudly hold this designation for the next three years and are inspired to continue our supportive efforts.

As we progress through our testing season, I want to acknowledge our students and staff for their perseverance and dedication. These tests are an opportunity to demonstrate the skills developed over the year. A reminder for these important days is a good night's sleep and a nutritious breakfast. They can make a big difference in ensuring our students feel prepared and perform their best.

While much of our focus at this time of year is on finishing the 2023 to 2024 school year strong, a considerable amount of behind-the-scenes work is happening to prepare for the 2024 to 2025 school year. Our team is actively planning to enhance our curriculum, strengthen our support systems and foster a community that promotes academic and extra-curricular excellence and personal growth.

Be sure to come out and enjoy our spring performances and athletic events. Mark your calendars for the upcoming award and recognition ceremonies, where we will celebrate our students' outstanding achievements and diverse talents. These events are a true reflection of the vibrant Redskin pride that energizes and unites our community.

We have much to celebrate and look forward to at Coshocton City Schools.

Mark Kowalski is the superintendent of Coshocton City Schools

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton High School earns Purple Star Award from state