Coshocton Foundation awards 14 grants to various community organizations

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Foundation has awarded 14 grants totaling $62,493 to various community organizations for the second round of distribution for 2024.

The distribution committee reviewed 30 grant applications totaling $507,238. Three applications were referred back for more information and are eligible for re-submission in the future.

Tracy Haines with the Coshocton County Coordinated Transportation Agency talks with Dave Welch during a ride to the Downtowner Plaza in this 2020 file photo. The agency recently received a grant from the Coshocton Foundation, which will be used for cameras.

Awarded grants were:

$12,878 to the Coshocton County Coordinated Transportation Agency to assist in the equipping of revenue service vehicles with cameras and wraps

$10,000 to Coshocton City Schools to provide support for the construction of an outdoor classroom in memory of award-winning educator Leslie Croft

$10,000 to Kids America to provide assistance for their replacement and upgrading of security cameras

$5,500 to the Coshocton County District Library to provides assistance with the purchase and replacement of wooden frames and poles with aluminum ones.

$5,000 to the Friends of the Coshocton County Drug Court to provide assistance with family dependency treatment services

$4,000 to the Village of West Lafayette to provide assistance with the purchase of lighted stop signs for pedestrian safety.

$3,000 to the River View Athletic Boosters to provide assistance with the purchase of new wrestling mats

$2,115 to the Pregnancy Center of Coshocton to provide programming support and baby supplies

$2,000 to First Step Family Violence Intervention Services to provide assistance with their substance abuse educational programming in Coshocton County Schools

$2,000 to Junior Achievement of Central Ohio to provide assistance in expanding work-readiness programs in Coshocton County Schools

$2,000 to Women of Witness to assist the Chestnut Learning Center with programming costs and supplies

$1,500 to Coshocton Resource Center to provide for summer youth programming and event supplies

$1,500 to Three Rivers Recreation to provide support for the purchase of two pitching screens for increased player safety

$1,000 to Slater Family Farm Outreach to assist with therapeutic adult outreach supplies

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton Foundation awards grants to community organizations