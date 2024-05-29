Coshocton Elementary puts the Grinch on trial with courtroom dramatization

COSHOCTON — Creating their own characters and script, students at Coshocton Elementary School are learning about the U.S. judicial system in a novel way.

Fifth grade teacher Kimberlee Kulczycki said 15 students gave up recess and lunch periods to work on the project over the past three months, two to three times a week. Recently students staged what was referred to as a mock trial, but was more a courtroom dramatization with students writing dialogue and playing characters. Kulczycki has used the project in years past.

Judge Liam Lann watches prosecutor Braylon Baker ask questions of Kali Price as Cindy Lou Who in a courtroom dramatization written and performed by fifth-graders at Coshocton Elementary School.

The playlet was based on "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss . The Grinch, who was given the first name Ethan, was charged with burglary and fraudulent impersonation of Santa Claus.

Serving as jurors were school administrators, Mayor Mark Mills and Judge Robert Batchelor of Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. The Grinch was found not guilty on both charges.

"It gives them a sense of pride to see the outside community is interested in what they do and we value what they have to say," Kulczycki said about the adults serving as jurors. "It's good too to get feedback from the community, from a real judge."

The trial featured students acting as a judge, clerk, bailiff, lawyers and witnesses. Each student wrote their own part. This included the lawyers writing opening statements and questions for witnesses. Students also created their own costumes.

Judge Liam Lann observes prosecutor Braylon Baker cross exam Samson Weeks as Ethan Grinch in a courtroom dramatization by fifth-graders at Coshocton Elementary School. The Grinch was found not guilty of burglar and fraudulent impersonation of Santa Claus.

While witnesses wrote bios to present on the witness stand and worked with lawyers on questions and answers, they didn't know what questions they would be asked on cross examination. Objections were also unplanned. Kulczycki said they studied Ohio law and then adapted those laws to apply to their fictional Whoville.

"It gets them thinking critically. They're not handed a script and then go from it. They produce their own scripts and it starts from scratch," she said. "They had to work collaboratively together. There was no arguing on their teams and, if there was, they had to work it out and figure out a way to collaborate on it."

School administrators, Mayor Mark Mills and Judge Robert Batchelor served as jury members for a courtroom dramatization by fifth-grade students of Coshocton Elementary School, based on "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

Nick Zimmerman, who was one of the prosecuting attorneys, said he's always been interested in history and social studies, and courtrooms have played a part in some of the historical films he's seen.

"Basically, I've learned how the court system works," he said.

Anna Jo Bridges was another prosecutor and said writing questions and preparing for the cross examination was a challenge.

"I feel like it's special," she said of the project. "It's not as simple as it looks."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Mock trial: The Grinch was found not guilty at Coshocton Elementary