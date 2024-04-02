Coshocton County Tax Incentive Review Council continues tax abatements for 3 top employers

COSHOCTON - Community stakeholders have agreed to continue tax breaks for three of the biggest employers in Coshocton County as they strive to meet mandated staffing and payroll levels.

MFM Building Products, Kraft-Heinz and McWane Poles, a division of McWane Ductile, were granted enterprise zone agreements with the county, city and related school districts based on capital projects. The agreements are reviewed annually by the Coshocton County Tax Incentive Review Council to make sure the companies are fulfilling their requirements related to a break on property taxes on the new structures.

Agreements for McWane and Kraft-Heinz end in 2025. The one for MFM lasts until 2033.

MFM Building Products constructed a 46,000-square-foot warehouse in 2021 that allowed it to also start a third production line in the main building. MFM is set for a full tax abatement for 12 years on the new building and equipment with the promise of adding at least 21 new jobs and additional payroll of $987,000. Tax savings for 2023 was $29,598.

Fulfillment manager Paul Bratton said they currently have 69 full time employees and seven temporary. They hope to turn those temps into full-time workers. He said they also want to hire another seven employees to run a new production line. Payroll has increased by $1.2 million.

"We have been actively seeking new employees. We're currently advertising in five different counties as far as billboard and paper advertising. Also Indeed, our website, Facebook and job fairs." Bratton said.

McWane was granted a 12 year total tax abatement for a building, which is part of its poles division. The promise was to create 12 new jobs with a payroll of $424,320. Savings for tax year 2023 was $20,172.

Controller Heather Slaughter said last year was a banner year for the poles division. The Coshocton plant had a 41% increase in revenue and added a second shift on the backline in October. So far, they've added 36 hourly employees and five salaried employees. Payroll increased about $1 million from 2022. They have 95 total employees. She said they produced 3,532 more poles in 2023 over 2022.

"The future is exciting. McWane Ductile of Ohio has invested more than $40 million on two new casting machines and a new oven. That's going to double our production capacity in 2024," Slaughter said. "We have a great team in place. We look forward to providing good stable jobs and iron strong poles to the local area and beyond."

Kraft-Heinz was granted a 10 year 75% abatement for expansions related to the company centering all of its Oscar Mayer bacon production in Coshocton. The promise was to keep 372 existing jobs and add 300 more with a payroll of just under $8.8 million. Tax savings for 2023 was $41,566.

Controller Jody Wright said they ended 2023 just under the 300 added jobs mark, but they continue to consistently hire. The company has participated in local job fairs and visited all three local high schools touting what they offer. They currently have the equivalent of 699 full time employees and production stays strong, she said.

"We continue to hire every week and do orientations weekly," Wright said. "As we look throughout 2024, we will continue hiring. Our goal is to get to around 700 to 720 employees at the facility. Volumes still show we need that. People are still eating bacon, so we're happy about that."

