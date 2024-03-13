Coshocton County Sheriff's Office searches Orchard Street residence, arrests four

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office searched a residence in the 1600 block of Orchard Street before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The special response team and detectives division were involved.

Recovered on the scene were drugs and drug paraphernalia. Three men and one woman were taken into custody with multiple arrest warrants. Names of the people involved have not been released based on the filing of formal charges.

Assisting were the Coshocton County Dog Warden and Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office, which is reviewing the case.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Four arrested following drug bust on Orchard Street in Coshocton