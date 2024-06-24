Coshocton County Sheriff's Office pursues stolen vehicle into Muskingum County

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit following a report a stolen vehicle at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies were on their way to a ping from a cell phone in the area where the vehicle was last known to be when it was spotted at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Ohio 16. Authorities attempted a traffic stop. A pursuit ensued westbound on Ohio 16. Stop sticks were deployed to slow the vehicle down. It stopped just within Muskingum County.

Two men and one woman were taken into custody and are currently being held in the Coshocton Justice Center. Names are being withheld until formal charges are filed. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. Assisting were the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office and Prince's Wrecker Service.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton County Sheriff's Office pursues, recovers stolen vehicle