Coshocton County Litter Prevention & Recycling may offer events for hard-to-recycle items

COSHOCTON − Coshocton County Litter Prevention and Recycling is exploring offering recycle days for items local residents might be hard-pressed to dispose of otherwise.

Alex Nelson, program director and education specialist, is working with recycling companies and local officials to establish events. She's targeting late August at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds. One event will be for scrap tires and another will be for appliances and electronics and document shredding.

Nelson doesn't believe a shredding days has ever been offered locally. The last time the county had a scrap tire drive was 2019 with about 1,500 tired collected. Boy Scout Troop 403 holds an electronics and appliances collection during the Coshocton Clean Up Day every April. However, Nelson feels there is a need for a second annual drive.

Nelson said she's working with a company in Licking County for the appliance and electronics recycling. There would be a fee for computer monitors and televisions. Monitors are $5 and TVs are $1 per inch.

The same time and day would be the shredding of sensitive documents. Nelson said a fee by box or pound would need to be determined and it could be by donation. She's talking with an agency that does shredding from Lancaster-Fairfield Community Action Recycling and Litter Prevention.

"There really isn't a whole lot offered around here by way of either of those two things. I think having that at least once a year would be really nice for the community," Nelson said.

She's talked with two different companies on tire collection and wants to seek some grant funding to help with the cost from the Coshocton Foundation. Cost to the county would be at least $2,000. People might be charged a couple dollars per tire. Nelson also said Mayor Mark Mills said the city would be willing to help with some manpower.

"I know it's something I've heard a lot about. The public wants it and kind of needs it," Nelson said of the tire drive.

Information will be released once times, dates, locations and other details are finalized.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton Co. recycling considers events for hard-to-dispose-of items