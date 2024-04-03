Coshocton County had minimal storm damage, however flooding still a concern

Flooded lowlands on Ohio 60 South in Dresden at the intersection of Ohio 60 and the ramps for Ohio 60.

COSHOCTON − Rob McMasters, executive director of the Coshocton County Emergency Management Agency, said the region was extremely lucky Tuesday evening as severe weather was not nearly as bad as originally predicted.

He said there was no major damage reported from the storms that rolled through the area. His focus Wednesday morning was driving around and checking roads where high water was a concern.

"There was some heavy rain, some lightning and some thunder. But, we didn't get the high winds — we dodged that," McMasters said. "We dodged a bullet."

Coshocton County Sheriff James Crawford said there were four reports of vehicles in high water Tuesday, but nobody were in the vehicles or occupants were safe once emergency personnel arrived on scene.

The sheriff's office had many roads listed as closed on Tuesday, but those began to open up again on Wednesday. As usual during this time of year, roads around Mohawk Dam and Wills Creek Dam remain closed due to high water.

Coshocton, Ridgewood and River View schools and the Coshocton County Career Center were on two-hour delays Wednesday to allow water to recede further on roadways.

The Coshocton County Engineer's Office reported County Road 16 closed for repairs from storm damage until 3 p.m. Wednesday from Vinyl Frontier to County Road 124.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for minor flooding of the Muskingum River at Coshocton through Friday morning.

There is a chance of rain Tuesday evening, according to National Weather Service, with rain and snow showers likely after 1 a.m. with little to no snow accumulation expected. Snow showers are predicted before noon on Thursday with rain showers after and possibly some thunder. Rain showers are likely until 11 p.m. with a chance of rain and snow showers afterward through the overnight. Temperature highs the next couple of days will be in the mid-40s with lows in the mid-30s.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Minimal storm damage in Coshocton County, but flooding still a concern