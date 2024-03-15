Coshocton County Coordinated Transportation Agency's survey seeks public input on plan

COSHOCTON − Coshocton County Coordinated Transportation Agency is seeking public input for creation of a five-year Transportation Development Plan to help improve public transit within Coshocton County.

The survey is open through April 30. Two public input meetings are also being held at 1 and 5:30 p.m. March 21 at Central Ohio Technical College, 200 N. Whitewoman St. The meetings will be to discuss potential improvements and where the agency should go moving forward.

Those submitting surveys will be entered for a chance to win one of two $50 gift cards. The survey can be found at tinyurl.com/ccctapublic.

